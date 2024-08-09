Stratford, Ont. police to discuss protocols, more training after neighbour dispute turned deadly
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at last week’s shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
On Aug. 1, at around 10:45 p.m., police got a call about an active shooter on Bradshaw Drive. By the time officers arrived, 36-year-old Jonathan Bennett had died and two others, David Tokley and Stephanie Irvine, were seriously hurt. The gunman, 31-year-old Ricky Bilcke, died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Stratford Police in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News)
“We weren't sure if there were one shooter or two shooters, or three shooters,” Insp. Mark Taylor told CTV News.
That call wasn’t the first time police had been called to Bradshaw Drive.
Police said they responded around 11 other times, for nuisance or noise complaints, by the same people involved in the shooting.
“Most of them were very minor in nature, just more of a disturbance or a nuisance kind of call,” explained Taylor. “Our officers would have no idea that it would lead to this extreme.”
Stephanie Irvine and Jonathan Bennett are shown in this photo. (Johnny Bennett/Facebook)
The triple shooting has prompted the Stratford Police Service to re-evaluate its protocols.
“We need to look at – as a service and a community – were there are signs that we didn't see to prevent this?” Taylor said.
According to investigators, the gunman had three registered firearms in his home including a rifle, shotgun and handgun. Police said he used the rifle and the shotgun but not the handgun.
Police don’t typically ask about weapons when responding to an average nuisance or noise complaint – but they might start.
“Knowing that it could lead to something serious as it did the other night,” Taylor explained.
Since 2023, there’s been about 800 nuisance calls in the city.
Taylor said because of the recent shooting, they will be ramping up discussions about bringing in mediators to help handle disputes with neighbours.
“I think they would be an outside agency that we would call in, like victim services and our mental health workers that we have currently,” he added.
David Tokley speaks with CTV News from a London hospital on Aug. 9, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Former OPP commissioner reacts
Chris Lewis, a former OPP commissioner who is not involved with this case, said it also falls to the community to be specific when making any call to 911.
“If you think your neighbour is going to shoot you, you should tell police that.”
Lewis said it’s normal for all police services in Ontario to re-evaluate and reflect after a tragedy.
“Any police service that's involved in something like this really should be looking at their policies and protocols to see was there something they missed? There may not have been,” Lewis explained.
More training
Taylor told CTV News that officers will likely go through more training, especially when it comes to active shooter situations.
“In the past you wouldn't train on a street,” he said. “We would focus our training to schools and private residences and factories where we think there would be an active shooter.”
Taylor added the responding officers did the best job they could, responding just four minutes after the call came in, but it’s always helpful to train more for future incidents.
“I’m very impressed with how [officers] acted,” he said.
Since 2019, police said there was only one shooting that lead to injuries. The last time there was a fatal shooting in Stratford was in 1993.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Plane crashes in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, killing all 61 aboard, airline says
A passenger plane crashed into a gated residential community in Brazil's Sao Paulo state Friday, killing all 61 people aboard and leaving a smouldering wreck, officials and the airline said.
Hiker found dead after 3-day search of Alberta backcountry
A hiker was found dead after a three-day search in central Alberta.
Two-year sentence requested for Sask. father who withheld daughter, hoping she wouldn't receive COVID-19 vaccine
The Crown has made their sentence submissions for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man found guilty of withholding his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Polar bears kill worker in attack off Baffin Island in Nunavut
A worker has died after being attacked by two polar bears off the eastern coast of Baffin Island in Nunavut.
Olympians are turning to OnlyFans to fund dreams as they decry a 'broken' finance system
Dire financial straits are leading droves of Olympic athletes to sell images of their bodies to subscribers on OnlyFans — known for sexually explicit content — to sustain their dreams of gold at the Games.
'Extremely elusive' shark caught on camera swimming off B.C. coast
A group of scuba divers had the rare opportunity to swim with an "extremely elusive" shark off B.C.'s South Coast this week – and the incredible encounter was captured on video.
Cannabis extracts recalled due to high concentration of THC
Health Canada has published an expanded recall for cannabis extract products sold by iNaturally Organic Inc. due to incorrect values on the products' labels.
Canada claims silver medal in women's beach volleyball after dropping final to Brazil
Canadian beach volleyball players Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will settle for silver at the Paris Games.
Man wanted in connection with killings in Edmonton, Calgary arrested in N.Y.
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a homicide in Edmonton is in custody after he was arrested in the United States.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
'No one should have survived what I went through': Stratford shooting victim speaks out
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
-
Olympians are turning to OnlyFans to fund dreams as they decry a 'broken' finance system
Dire financial straits are leading droves of Olympic athletes to sell images of their bodies to subscribers on OnlyFans — known for sexually explicit content — to sustain their dreams of gold at the Games.
-
Increased police presence in Lucan, Ont.
Lucan residents saw an increased police presence in the area this afternoon, with Middlesex OPP on the scene in the area of William Street, near Frank Street.
Windsor
-
Meet a crew of volunteers cleaning up Lake St. Clair, one log at a time
A dedicated team of volunteers has taken on the task of cleaning floating debris out of Lake St. Clair -- sparing boaters from costly damage and potential injury.
-
Windsor's Sleep in Heavenly Peace celebrates new partnership and expanded footprint
A team of volunteers from the Windsor chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace are back in the Rose City after a bed-building event in Quebec City earlier this week.
-
Windsor police hope to identify man that brandished butcher knife, stole bicycle
On June 29, just before 9:30 p.m., officers were told that a man had walked through the area with the knife, before stealing the bike from the front of a residence and leaving on foot.
Barrie
-
Police and K9 flooded Springwater Twp. in search for wanted man
A heavy police presence flooded the Township of Springwater Ont., as emergency response teams searched for a male suspect in the area.
-
Day 2 of Boots and Hearts in full swing
On Friday, Taylor Rae kicked off day two of Boots and Hearts.
-
Store break-in and impaired driving: Man arrested twice in 24 hours
Barrie police arrested a man twice within 24 hours. It all started when police responded to a report of a male breaking into a former Sears in the Georgian Mall.
Northern Ontario
-
Truck towing OPP cruiser collides with tractor-trailer on Hwy. 11 near Callander, driver charged
The collision that closed Hwy. 11 near Callander on Friday morning involved a tractor-trailer and a tow truck towing an OPP cruiser.
-
U.S. driver on Hwy. 17 struggled to maintain lane, had open bottle of whisky
A 37-year-old from the U.S. state of Wisconsin has been charged after police spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 17 in North Shore Township, near Blind River, Ont.
-
RCMP interviewing witnesses in Ontario Greenbelt land swap scandal: premier's office
The RCMP is interviewing witnesses connected to Ontario’s Greenbelt scandal, Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Friday.
Ottawa
-
Remnants of Debby bring more than 70 mm of rain to parts of Ottawa
A storm system bringing a record amount of rain soaked the capital Friday, as the remnants of tropical storm Debby move across the country.
-
Ottawa MP and cabinet minister responds to Sutcliffe's transit funding request
Ottawa area Liberal MP and cabinet minister Jenna Sudds has responded to Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's request for financial help to support the city's flagging transit system.
-
Ottawa man, 34, stabbed to death in Orleans
A suspicious death in Orléans has now been deemed a homicide. Ottawa police say a 34-year-old man was stabbed to death in a home on Mockingbird Drive.
Toronto
-
6 men charged, 2 more sought after victim allegedly kidnapped, assaulted at Scarborough karaoke bar
Toronto police say six men are in custody and two others are at large after a victim was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and left in a remote area with serious injuries following an incident at a karaoke bar.
-
RCMP interviewing witnesses in Ontario Greenbelt land swap scandal: premier's office
The RCMP is interviewing witnesses connected to Ontario’s Greenbelt scandal, Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Friday.
-
Canada claims silver medal in women's beach volleyball after dropping final to Brazil
Canadian beach volleyball players Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will settle for silver at the Paris Games.
Montreal
-
Basements flooded, roads closed as heavy rainfall drenches Montreal
Amid the sound of steady, heavy rainfall in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough on Friday, there were also the sounds of generators and pumps filling the streets as residents and businesses tried to keep the floodwaters from building up.
-
One-on-one with French language minister amid confusion about new health-care directive
Jean-Francois Roberge, Quebec's minister of the French language, spoke to CTV News to clarify the new directives and respond to the criticisms in recent weeks.
-
Charles Milliard announces he's entering the Quebec Liberal leadership race
Charles Milliard announced Friday on LCN that he will run to succeed Dominique Anglade as leader of the Quebec Liberal Party before confirming the news on his LinkedIn profile.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton man struck and killed by vehicle in Inverness County
A Cape Breton man has died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle in Waycobah, N.S., Wednesday evening.
-
Man allegedly left urine, garbage at Antigonish mosque entrance: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is trying to identify a man who allegedly left garbage and urine outside an Antigonish mosque last month as part of what police are calling an incident “motivated by hate.”
-
Nova Scotia food banks on the brink as pantry supplies dwindle
Feed Nova Scotia says food bank up use is up again in the province for the third quarter in a row.
Winnipeg
-
'Don’t assume it won’t happen to you': Student warns drivers after car theft
A post-secondary student is warning car owners after her vehicle was stolen less than two days after she moved to Winnipeg.
-
Manitoba First Nation files lawsuit asking for land back, claims The Forks is 'unceded territory'
A Manitoba First Nation is filing a lawsuit against the city of Winnipeg, the province of Manitoba, and the federal government, alleging that land, including The Forks, is the unceded territory of their nation.
-
Beagles saved from animal testing to find homes in Canada
Ten beagles recused from animal testing will be getting new leases on life in Manitoba, Alberta and Ontario.
Calgary
-
RCMP looking to identify person of interest in fatal shooting east of Calgary
Police are looking for help identifying a person of interest in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, on Tuesday.
-
Calgary man, 22, charged after allegedly luring, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl
A Calgary man is facing numerous charges related to child pornography, luring and sexual assault, after allegedly striking up an online correspondence with a 14-year-old girl.
-
Next generation of Canadian Olympians competing at Legion Youth Track and Field Championships in Foothills park
The next generation of Canadian Olympic track stars are in Calgary this weekend, competing at the 46th Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships.
Edmonton
-
Man wanted in connection with killings in Edmonton, Calgary arrested in N.Y.
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a homicide in Edmonton is in custody after he was arrested in the United States.
-
QEII closed south of Edmonton after rollover that sent teen to hospital
A teenage girl was taken to hospital on Friday after a serious crash on the QEII.
-
'Violent and dangerous' suspect may be headed to Edmonton: B.C. RCMP
B.C. RCMP believe a man wanted in connection to an attempted murder in may be headed to Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
'Extremely elusive' shark caught on camera swimming off B.C. coast
A group of scuba divers had the rare opportunity to swim with an "extremely elusive" shark off B.C.'s South Coast this week – and the incredible encounter was captured on video.
-
Police officer injured in hit-and-run: Langley RCMP
The Langley RCMP says one of its members was struck by a vehicle late Friday morning while conducting traffic enforcement.
-
Indigenous nation closes bridge over B.C.'s Chilcotin River, citing riverbank cracks
A bridge over British Columbia's Chilcotin River is closed to traffic until further notice after new cracks were discovered near a massive landslide that had blocked the river for days before a breach sent torrents of water and debris downstream.