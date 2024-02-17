One person taken to hospital after fire in Kitchener

One person has been taken to hospital after a fire in Kitchener Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Joseph Street and David Street area just before noon.

Kitchener fire officials say they were responding to a fire at the Centre of Family Medicine, formerly known as Victoria Public School.

They say they were able to quickly douse a fire in one of the units, but everyone was evacuated from the building while crews worked.

A Grand River Transit bus was brought to the scene to provide warmth.

Everyone was allowed back inside the building once the flames were extinguished.

One person was taken to hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation.

The investigation is ongoing, but fire officials believe it was accidental.

A damage estimate has not been provided at this time.