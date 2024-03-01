One person taken to hospital after crash in Cambridge

One person was taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officers were called to Cedar Creek Road between Edworthy Side Road and Grand Ridge Drive Thursday night around 7:10 p.m.

WRPS Public Information Officer Chris Iden told CTV News it’s not clear how serious the injuries are, but one person was taken to an out-of-region hospital.

A heavily damaged SUV was spotted at the crash site.