KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • One person taken to hospital after crash in Cambridge

    Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officers respond to crash on Cedar Creek Road on Feb. 29, 2024 (Dan Lauckner / CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officers respond to crash on Cedar Creek Road on Feb. 29, 2024 (Dan Lauckner / CTV News)
    One person was taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash in Cambridge.

    Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officers were called to Cedar Creek Road between Edworthy Side Road and Grand Ridge Drive Thursday night around 7:10 p.m.

    WRPS Public Information Officer Chris Iden told CTV News it’s not clear how serious the injuries are, but one person was taken to an out-of-region hospital.

    A heavily damaged SUV was spotted at the crash site.

