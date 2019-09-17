

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





Regional Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash in Waterloo sent one person to hospital on Monday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of University Avenue and Lester Street around 8:45 p.m.

Firefighters had to extricate one patient, who was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

There is no word on charges at this time.