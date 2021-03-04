KITCHENER -- An early morning house fire in Guelph has resulted in one person dying.

According to a news release, emergency crews were called to the scene of a basement fire just before 3 a.m. on Thursday at a townhouse on Westwood Road.

A female was found inside the home and taken to Guelph General Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Several units near the fire were evacuated due to heavy black smoke.

The office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to help assist in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.