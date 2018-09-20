

The Canadian Press





Police have arrested one man and have launched an international manhunt for two others in a pair of deadly shootings in southern Ontario, including the slaying of a member of a notorious crime family last year.

At a news conference Thursday, investigators announced they had charged Jabril Hassan Abdalla, 27, with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the incidents.

They have issued Canada-wide arrest warrants for Michael Cudmore and Daniel Tomassetti, who are believed to have fled to Mexico.

The three are accused in the deaths of Angelo Musitano and Mila Barberi, as well as the alleged attempted murder of Barberi's boyfriend, Saverio Serrano.

The probe began after Musitano was shot dead while sitting in his pickup truck in the driveway of his Hamilton home in May 2017.

Hamilton police say a joint investigation with the RCMP uncovered links between the Musitano killing and the fatal shooting of Barberi in Vaughan, Ont., a few months earlier.

Barberi was also in her car when she was killed, and was picking her boyfriend up from work at an industrial complex in the city north of Toronto. Investigators say she was not the intended target of the shooting.

Serrano was shot twice in the arm but survived the attack. Police allege his father is tied to the mafia.