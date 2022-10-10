Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to Kitchener-Waterloo

An annual tradition returned to streets of Kitchener-Waterloo Monday as the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade rolled through town.

The colourful event was a long time coming after a three year hiatus due to the pandemic – and the community turned out in droves.

“I just love it all. I love the bands, I just love the excitement of the kids,” longtime parade fan Debra Vickman told CTV News.

The festive procession has been a Thanksgiving tradition for more than a half century, but it felt extra special this year for some.

“My family from Sudbury was able to travel and enjoy the Oktoberfest experience that we all kind of take for granted, and probably shouldn’t from here on out,” Vickman said.

Starting on Frederick Street, the parade rolled up Weber Street, finishing at Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo.

Dancers, pipe bands, special guests, crowd favourite floats, and some new ones entertained onlookers along the route.

Social media stars Connor and Carson Cline served as the parade’s grand marshals, showing off their hockey stick and puck skills throughout the day.

Some parade-goers said they were in awe of the whole production, but the best part was being together with family.

“It’s not very often that we get to see each other, so any time that we can it’s very special,” one spectator told CTV News.

A central part of the parade, the Onkel Hans Food Drive also returned for another year, with the Food Bank of Waterloo Region collecting non-perishable good and cash donations.

The initiative provided more than 67,000 meals in 2019, the last time the parade was held in-person. Cash donations can still be made on the food bank’s website.

Daryl Morris, Angie Hill and Will Aiello hosted CTV Kitchener’s one-hour parade special, which started at 12 p.m. Monday.

You can watch a replay here.