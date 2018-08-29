

CTV Kitchener





The Oktoberfest Timeteller at King and William Streets in Waterloo was installed in 1984.

For the past 15 years, however, it has been sitting silently.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Oktoberfest in Kitchener, it is being restored, getting a new computer programming system, lighting and roof structure.

A total of 50 projects are being worked on for the milestone.

While it won’t be ready until late November, the project will see it come back to life in the winter.

When completed, it will be programmed to play over 1,000 songs on its bell chimes.