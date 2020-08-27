KITCHENER -- The Ontario Hockey League won't have a formal investigation into allegations of hazing made by a former Kitchener Ranger.

Eric Guest posted a 15-minute video on Instagram in June, alleging he and another teammate were forced to do cocaine at a party during his first season with the Rangers.

The OHL said after the video was released that it planned to investigate the allegations. However, officials said the league has reached out to Guest and hasn't received a response.

"The commissioner has reached out to Eric Guest twice to initiate an investigation. Since there has been no response, we have assumed that Mr. Guest is not prepared to meet and provide the assistance required for the OHL to conduct an investigation into his allegations," an emailed statement from the team said.

The league said it won't be providing any further comment.

Waterloo regional police said the Rangers contacted them after the video was released and they launched an investigation.

In July, police confirmed to CTV News that the investigation had ended.

"Investigators spoke with Guest and he did not wish to proceed with any criminal investigation," a police spokesperson said in an email at the time.

Days after Guest came forward with his story on Instagram, a class action lawsuit led by former Sarnia Sting player Daniel Carcillo was announced.

Back in 2018, Carcillo detailed several graphic instances of hazing and abuse during his time playing with the Sting as a rookie.

The Canadian Hockey League has since created an independent panel to investigate allegations of hazing and abuse in the league.