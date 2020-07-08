KITCHENER -- A former Kitchener Ranger who sounded the alarm over alleged forced drug use at a rookie party has decided not to proceed with a criminal investigation, police say.

Eric Guest took to Instagram last month in a 15-minute video, saying he was speaking out because he doesn't plan to pursue a career in the National Hockey League.

Guest alleges that, during his first season with the Rangers, an older teammate took him and another teammate into a bathroom at a team party and made them do cocaine.

"He locks the door, and he says ‘you guys aren’t leaving this bathroom until you do this,’” Guest recalled in the video.

"He said, 'you're not leaving the bathroom until you do cocaine.'"

Guest didn't say who he was talking about.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said that, after the video went public, the Kitchener Rangers were in touch with them and that they were investigating.

But on Wednesday morning, police confirmed to CTV News that the investigation had wrapped up.

"Investigators spoke with Guest and he did not wish to proceed with any criminal investigation," a police spokesperson said in an email.

The Canadian Hockey League, which is the parent organization of the Ontario Hockey League, also launched its own investigation into Guest's allegations.

Days after Guest came forward with his story on Instagram, a class action lawsuit led by former Sarnia Sting player Daniel Carcillo was announced.

Back in 2018, Carcillo detailed several graphic instances of hazing and abuse during his time playing with the Sting as a rookie.

None of the allegations made by Guest or Carcillo have been proven in court.

With reporting from Leighanne Evans