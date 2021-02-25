Advertisement
Officials respond to barn fire in Wilmot Township
Published Thursday, February 25, 2021 4:43PM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 25, 2021 5:28PM EST
Emergency crews respond to a fire at a farm in Wilmot Township (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Emergency crews were called to a barn fire in Wilmot Township on Thursday afternoon.
Police tweeted about the fire shortly after 4:30 p.m.
The fire was on Berletts Road in the area of Wilmot Line and Notre Dame Drive.
Crews left the area around 5:30 p.m.