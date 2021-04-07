Advertisement
Officials evacuating some Rockwood homes due to gas leak: OPP
Published Wednesday, April 7, 2021 3:32PM EDT
OPP file image.
KITCHENER -- Provincial police said some homes in the area of Pick Road and Taylor Avenue in Rockwood have been evacuated due to a gas leak in the area.
The OPP tweeted about the incident shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The tweet said Guelph-Eramosa fire crews are also at the scene.
People are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.