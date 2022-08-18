Officer charged after crashing into OPP cruiser

A Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer with the Wellington County detachment has been charged with following too closely after crashing into a marked OPP cruiser while responding to a call for service.

On July 24, two officers were involved in a motor vehicle collision on Wellington Road 109 in Minto.

The OPP said both vehicles were marked police cruisers.

The officer who crashed into the cruiser has one year of service and was issued a provincial offence notice.

OPP said there were no injuries.