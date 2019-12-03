KITCHENER -- A driver has been charged after their 10th cellphone offence.

Ontario Provincial Police say one of their Burlington officers saw a driver talking on their cell phone while driving in icy conditions.

The officer then discovered that the driver had nine other convictions for the same offence.

Police say the driver was charged in this case, making the number an even 10.

In a tweet explaining the situation, police used the hashtag "oblivious."

The driver was not identified.