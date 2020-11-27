KITCHENER -- The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region grew by 75 on Friday, marking the third straight day of reporting 70 or more new cases.

There were 74 cases reported on Friday, along with one case added to Thursday's total.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region now sits at 3,362. Of those cases, 2,776 are now considered resolved and there are 460 active cases. The number of deaths in the region remains unchanged at 124.

There are currently 28 people in the hospital with disease, including eight in the ICU.

There are currently 23 active outbreaks in the region, including a new outbreak in a unit at Grand River Hospital. Three patients and two staff members have tested positive in that outbreak, and visitors and admissions are closed to the unit.

The region's testing partners have performed a total of 206,459 tests to date.

RECORD-BREAKING CASES IN ONTARIO

Ontario set another record number of new cases on Friday at 1,855.

The province also completed a record-setting 58,037 tests in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 111,216 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario to date.