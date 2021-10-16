‘Not expecting to see much restock this year’: Drivers could face snow tire shortage this winter

Waterloo -

Tire shops have already begun installing winter tires for customers gearing up for the upcoming season, but a lack of overseas shipments is causing industry professionals to worry about their inventory in the coming months.

“We’re not expecting to see much restock this year. So we don’t know what the condition of stock levels will be like come mid to late November,” Tiffany Moyer, manager at Kal Tire in Waterloo said.

According to Moyer, there is enough stock right now, but she is unsure about the future.

For irregular sized vehicles, locating the right tire can be difficult, so booking an appointment soon can help guarantee there is stock available. Moyer said manufacturers are struggling to ship overseas, however stock levels of North American based tires are a bit stronger.

“The sooner you’re ready to start shopping the better. We are taking down payments. We can book your appointment for as late as you like,” Moyer said. “We’ll most likely be able to find a tire in your tire size, but it might not be your first pick. When you are investing that money into a set of tires you want to make sure that it’s one you’re comfortable driving and one that suits your driving habits.”

Moyer said choosing between all-season tires or a set of winter tires depends on the vehicle and it’s important to make sure they fit properly.

“It’s not so much about the snow that we see. It’s really about that temperature, and making sure your tire compound stays flexible when it’s under seven degrees,” Moyer said.

Moyer encourages anyone who already owns a set of seasonal tires and is unsure of their current status to get them tested at a reputable shop.