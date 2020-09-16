Advertisement
No injuries after cement truck rolls in Brant County
Police respond to a rolled cement truck in Brant County on Sept. 16, 2020 (Twitter: OPP_WR)
KITCHENER -- The OPP says no one was injured after a cement truck rolled onto its side in Brant County.
Provincial police tweeted about the crash around 1:30 p.m. The tweet says the fully loaded truck was on Drumbo Road. Pinehurst Road and Ayrt Road were closed for several hours to allow crews to clean up from the rollover.
Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip onto its side and block both lanes of the road.
Officials say they're bringing in heavy machinery, including two cranes, to get the truck upright again.
The collision is under investigation. There is no word on any charges at this point, according to police.