KITCHENER -- The OPP says no one was injured after a cement truck rolled onto its side in Brant County.

Provincial police tweeted about the crash around 1:30 p.m. The tweet says the fully loaded truck was on Drumbo Road. Pinehurst Road and Ayrt Road were closed for several hours to allow crews to clean up from the rollover.

Fully loaded cement truck flips over on Drumbo Road @BrantCommunity. Drumbo Rd is closed between Pinehurst Rd and Ayr Road for the next several hours to allow for clean up. No injuries reported. #OPP continue to investigate. Please #DriveSafe. #BrantOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/8hMgJQzOuU — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 16, 2020

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip onto its side and block both lanes of the road.

Officials say they're bringing in heavy machinery, including two cranes, to get the truck upright again.

No one was injured.

The collision is under investigation. There is no word on any charges at this point, according to police.