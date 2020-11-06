Advertisement
No injuries after basement fire in Woodstock
Published Friday, November 6, 2020 10:09PM EST
Fire crews responded to a blaze in Woodstock on Nov. 6, 2020 (Twitter: Woodstock Fire Department)
KITCHENER -- Police in Woodstock are investigating after a fire in the basement in a home in the city on Friday evening.
The Woodstock Fire Department tweeted about the fire on Clarke Street North around 8 p.m. They said crews were at the scene and able to get the fire under control.
No one was injured in the fire.
Woodstock police said they have officers at the scene investigating the cause.