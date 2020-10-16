KITCHENER -- The Brantford Police Service said suspected human remains found in August have "no forensic value."

The remains were found in the area of Glenwood Drive on Aug. 5. After an anthropologic examination by the Coroner's Office, police said they have determined the remains aren't modern.

The investigation has been transferred to the Registrar of Burial Sites, War Graves, Abandoned Cemeteries and Cemetery Closure.