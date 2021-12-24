No big crowds at Kitchener mall on Christmas Eve

KITCHENER -

Christmas Eve is typically one of the busiest shopping days, but this year, the usual hustle and bustle at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener is much quieter.

The increase in COVID-19 cases, and in particular the Omicron variant, seems to have kept people away from some big shopping centres.

“I thought it was going to be absolutely packed," said one shopper. "So I’m appreciative of the open spots in the parking lot and a little bit of breathing room in here.”

Last week the province announced new pandemic restrictions amid the rise of the Omicron variant. There is now a 50 per cent capacity limit in malls and in other businesses.

“It is difficult with only allowing eight customers in the store at this busy time of year, but it’s something that we’re used to,” said Sylvia Horn, the owner of Gifted.

The Kitchener store had a steady flow of customers throughout the day, though at some points shoppers had to line up outside as the store reached its maximum capacity.

Many people told CTV News that they wanted to support local retailers.

“I wanted to support local, definitely," said a shopper. "Been trying to support local as much as I can this season, I know how difficult it’s been for small businesses."

Horn said the support from customers is truly appreciated.

“If you want businesses to be around when the pandemic is 'over,' you do need to support them now. I think people have really taken that to heart and really tried.”