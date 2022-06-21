New youth wellness hub opens at University of Guelph

The University of Guelph has new spot where students and youth can seek out guidance on their mental health and wellness.

The Grove, which officially opened its doors on Tuesday, said it will offer programs and services that deal with mentorship, counselling, workplace wellness, mental health and other aspects of well-being.

The site, at 50 College Avenue West, is part of a partnership between the school and The Grove Wellington Guelph Hub. They said it will work in collaboration with on-campus services to support students and youth in the community.

"Through shared resources, networks and support services, we can provide a safe space where all youth will feel seen and heard," said Executive Director Cyndy Moffat Forsyth in a media release.

A clinical team made up of trained social workers will be on-site as will youth ambassadors.

Nida Ansari is University of Guelph student and a volunteer at The Grove.

"I hope this is a nice space for people to come and just be themselves," she said. "Be whoever they need to be in this space. I think it's just going to be that nice starting point for a lot of people. I hope they get to come in here and just hand out or get a snack, but also get the services that they need and I think that step-by-step process is going to be so helpful."

"When a youth walks in the door, they see someone that's close to their age," added Moffat Forsyth. "These youth really help them acclimatize to our environments. You instantly have a friend when you walk in The Grove. They work alongside our mental health professionals so that youth have that solid trust. So if they are in need, they have someone that they trust to talk to."

"The result is a more effective 'one door' model that will provide youth with the services they need, when and where they need them, without having to navigate multiple agencies or tell their story multiple times," said Mayor Cam Guthrie in the media release. "It represents a big step forward for youth mental health in our community."

The University of Guelph location is one of seven youth wellness hubs in Wellington County and Guelph. FIve have already opened and two more are in the works.