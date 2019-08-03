

CTV Kitchener





A new study from the University of Waterloo highlights the importance of respecting their children's privacy.

Researchers at the university say parents should also have a healthy work-life balance when it comes to tracking their children.

The study examined tracking technology, such as GPS and fitness trackers.

Researchers found that parents mostly want to know their child's routine, health, daily activities and emotions.

It found the technology serves parents better if it provides summaries, rather than full access to information the trackers often provide.

"On one hand, they need to protect their child's privacy, and on the other hand they need to know and they need to protect their child on their own," says University of Waterloo PhD candidate Anastasia Kuzminykh.

Trackers can give parents too much unnecessary information, according to researchers at the university.

"We're always in communication with our daycare provider so we try to keep close tabs ...," says Daniel Dreer, who is considering using a GPS tracker on his daughter.

The study showed that parents actually prefer to get a summary of information of what's happening to their child during time apart.

"Children can't always provide all the required details ... and providing these details helps to build a closer relationship," says Kuzminykh.