New self-check in system at St. Mary’s emergency department in Kitchener

St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener is seen here in this file photo. St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener is seen here in this file photo.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?

The FBI's unprecedented search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department – notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland – decided to take such a drastic step.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver