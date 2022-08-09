New self-check in system at St. Mary’s emergency department in Kitchener

St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener has added a touchscreen self-check-in kiosk into its emergency department. in hopes of streamlining patients through the triage system.

Hospital officials said the new kiosk will replace the old system of registration, which required patients to fill out a paper form and then wait for a number to be called.

Under the new system, the touchscreen kiosk will ask patients to enter their first and last name, and the primary reason for their visit.

After submitting a registration, patients will then be asked to have a seat and wait for a triage nurse to call their name.

Officials say the self-check-in kiosk will provide a “quicker and more efficient check-in process”, as everything will be done on the touchscreen instead of having to fill out a piece of paper in the waiting area. Hospital staff will be available to help patients with the new technology.

The aim of the new registration system is to improve the flow of patients through triage, provide a better experience for those coming waiting to be seen and reduce their paper footprint.