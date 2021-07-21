WATERLOO -- A new poll suggests more than half of Canadians who are vaccinated against COVID-19 say they're likely to spend time with someone who is unvaccinated.

An Angus Reid survey shows 53 per cent of vaccinated Canadians are likely to spend time with someone who hasn't received their shot.

Nearly two-thirds of those aged 18 to 24 are comfortable doing so.

"As we sometimes see with young people there's an invincibility," said Dr. Sharon Bal, a primary care physician who works with Waterloo Region's vaccine distribution task force, adding now is not the time to let our guard down. "We're over 60 per cent two-dose, but we're not at the 80 per cent plus that we need, and also we have a lot of community cases and the Delta variant."

Dr. Bal says while it is tempting, younger people need to think about the whole community to prevent a fourth wave of COVID-19.

The survey also shows Canadians over the age of 45 are more likely to be extremely careful about who they see post-pandemic.

Dr. Bal recommends avoiding large and enclosed gatherings and to continue wearing a face mask and physical distancing.

"Let's just hang in there, the best thing you can do to get back to normal is either get vaccinated or help someone get vaccinated," she said.