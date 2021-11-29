New photos released of Brantford bank robbery suspect
Additional photos of a suspect have been released by police in connection to a robbery in Brantford earlier this month.
The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 20.
A press release by the Brantford Police Service says officers were called to a bank at King George Road at St. Paul Avenue just before 1 p.m.
According to police the suspect went up to a bank teller and told them he had a weapon and demanded money.
BPS noted the suspect received money and left the scene on foot.
No one was injured.
Police have described the suspect as: male, Caucasian, 5’5” tall, slim build, and 27 to 30-years-old. At the time he was wearing a black hooded jacket, jeans, and a dark face mask.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.