KITCHENER -- Crews lifted in a new look for the Iron Horse Trail on Tuesday afternoon in the form of an upgraded pedestrian bridge.

The bridge was moved into place by a crane near the West Avenue trail entrance in Kitchener around 11:30 a.m.

After a public consultation process, the former wood span bridge was identified as an area that needed improvement by residents.

“I think the residents are quite excited to see the bridge open,” said Liz Christensen, Project Manager for the City of Kitchener.

Some of the upgrades on the new steel bridge include a wider, re-paved surface, pedestrian lighting along the bridge, new seating and garbage bins.

A crane lifts a new pedestrian bridge into place on the Iron Horse Trail in Kitchener. Details on the bridge and when it’s set to open coming up on @CTVKitchener at noon. pic.twitter.com/8lCfOE00bm — Tegan Versolatto (@TeganVersolatto) December 17, 2019

The project costing a total of about $500-thousand.

City staff says once the bridge is fully completed it will be an integral part of making the city more accessible to pedestrians.

“It has caused a bit of a kink in people’s transportation in the wintertime with the bridge being closed since September, we’ve had to have some detours to get around,” added Christensen. “I think overall people are going to be very pleased with how the bridge looks when it’s finished.”

The bridge is expected to open to the public by the end of this year.

