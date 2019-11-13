

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





CAMBRIDGE – The Cambridge Memorial Hospital took possession of a new wing on Wednesday, which will be used for patient care.

The hospital has started a 10-week process to prepare for it, which is set to open on Jan. 18, 2020.

“Today marks the beginning of a new healthcare chapter in Cambridge and North Dumfries,” says the hospital's president and CEO Patrick Gaskin.

About 2000 staff, physicians, midwives and volunteers will have to be trained and oriented in the new wing.

The emergency department will be the first program to open its doors to patients in the new wing.

Intensive care, medicine A, birthing, women and children and mental health programs will transfer their patients over after the emergency department makes its move. The operating rooms will be put into service later in the spring.

The $187-million capital redevelopment project also involves the complete refurbishment of the existing wing B patient care facility.

A contractor has not been chosen for the refurbishment phase of the project yet.

Inpatient surgery, medicine B and rehabilitation programs are remaining in their respective locations until work begins in wing B.