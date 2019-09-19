

Plans for a new building have apiary enthusiasts buzzing in Guelph.

The University of Guelph announced a new $12 million facility is coming to house the school’s existing Honey Bee Research Centre on Thursday.

It’s aimed at helping find solutions to some of the common issues affecting pollinators, including a declining number of honey bees around the world.

“It is a serious problem threatening our food system and environment. Improving the health of bees and other pollinators is critically important,” said Franco Vaccarino, University of Guelph president in a news release.

The existing facility houses more than 300 hives used for teaching and research.

These hives also produce over 28 tons of honey annually, in addition to beeswax, pollen and queen bees.

“Honey bees are among the most important insects in the world and the University of Guelph leads the world in honey bee research and conservation,” said Vaccarino.

Each year, the centre attracts more than 4,000 visitors and hundreds of students.

“Currently, we are teaching nearly 500 students every year,” said Dr. Ernesto Guzman, Director of the Honey Bee Research Centre, in a video released by the university. “With a new facility we would increase that ten times.”

Preliminary designs of the facility have been unveiled by Moriyama and Teshima Architects, after the Toronto firm was selected by a jury in an international design competition for the project in January.

The school says that the building has been partially funded by a donation from the Riviere Charitable Foundation.

A fundraising campaign has also been launched to help raise an additional $6 million.