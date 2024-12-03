New Hamburg man charged in crash that sent five people to hospital

A man from New Hamburg has been charged after a crash in South Bruce Peninsula sent five people to hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police, the South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department and Bruce County Paramedic Services were called to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 6, north of Hepworth, on Monday morning.

Police said four people were taken to hospital by ambulance while a fifth person was flown to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 6 was temporarily closed between North Diagonal Road and Spring Creek Road, but has since reopened.

An 85-year-old man from New Hamburg has been charged with careless driving