    New Hamburg man charged in crash that sent five people to hospital

    A South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department truck and an ambulance are seen at the site of a crash on Nov. 3, 2024. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police) A South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department truck and an ambulance are seen at the site of a crash on Nov. 3, 2024. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)
    A man from New Hamburg has been charged after a crash in South Bruce Peninsula sent five people to hospital.

    Ontario Provincial Police, the South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department and Bruce County Paramedic Services were called to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 6, north of Hepworth, on Monday morning.

    Police said four people were taken to hospital by ambulance while a fifth person was flown to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Highway 6 was temporarily closed between North Diagonal Road and Spring Creek Road, but has since reopened.

    An 85-year-old man from New Hamburg has been charged with careless driving

