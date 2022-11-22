New group of elected leaders for Waterloo region sworn in, new chair for WRDSB

Monday night marked the first official introduction to several new leaders in Waterloo region.

Both the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo held their inaugural council meetings, along with the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB), following this year's municipal election.

KITCHENER

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanvoic, along with the rest of the 2022-2026 council, was sworn in at their meeting.

"The elected officials sworn in this evening will guide our city for the next four years, advancing community priorities that will result in a better Kitchener for everyone, a city that is increasingly looked to by other municipalities across Canada and around the world," said Vrbanovic. "Ladies and gentlemen, it is a humbling experience and an honour and a privilege to be sworn in again this evening as your mayor for my third term."

Jason Deneault in ward three, Ayo Owodunni in ward five, and Aislinn Clancy in ward 10 are the three new faces on council.

Vrbanovic says the new term begins with a diverse group of individuals, and while there's one less female around the horseshoe, he adds that the elected officials are becoming more reflective of Kitchener's diverse community.

WATERLOO

The new council in Waterloo also recited their declarations of office Monday night.

Waterloo's new mayor Dorothy McCabe says affordable housing is a top priority for council along with the ongoing issues of climate change.

"There are many challenges that council, staff, and our communities face that demand immediate attention," said McCabe. "This will not be easy. We must be prepared collectively to prioritize as we look to a coming period of economic uncertainty."

Hans Roach in ward three, Mary Lou Roe in ward six, and Julie Wright in ward seven are the new faces joining Waterloo council.

WRDSB

Waterloo region's public school board held their inaugural meeting as well Monday night and kicked off with a musical performance by students from Eastwood Collegiate.

Idrisa Pandit, the founder of Muslim Social Services Waterloo Region, spoke about building an anti-racist school system.

"My, our, and your collective efforts on this board bring about a healthy community of learners and teachers," said Pandit. "One where all thrive in a truly inclusive system."

After the trustees were sworn in, Joanne Weston was voted in as chair, while Kathleen Woodcock was voted as vice chair.