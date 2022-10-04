New emergency homeless shelter planned for Kitchener

Services and Housing in the Province (SHIP), a new service provider in Waterloo region, will being operating a new emergency shelter for men at 84 Frederick St. in Kitchener.

On the region’s website, it said that the shelter is expected to support up to 50 men for up to a year. It will first operate as an overnight shelter. Once staff and operational plans are in place, it will operate 24/7.

The region said it expects the space to open later this fall.

SHIP is a non-profit housing and health service provider that has been providing services to communities, like the GTA, for three decades. SHIP will offer people from the region, drop-in services to support housing plans and service connections.

“We know that people experiencing homelessness deserve a dignified place to shelter. This location will provide shelter, as well as access to important services to help with the transition to more permanent housing solutions. As an organization, we are committed to ensuring that those experiencing homelessness will receive services that are safe and dignified,” said Lina Termini, Director of Congregate and Emergency Housing at Services and Housing In the Province (SHIP).

The new shelter will be located in the YW building, a space that was previously used as a temporary emergency shelter to accommodate winter overflow.

“YW is always open to partnering with the community and agencies in responding to the growing and complex needs of folks experiencing homelessness,” said Abla Tsolu, Director of Homelessness and Housing Services, YW Kitchener-Waterloo. “It is a great honour to enter into this partnership with SHIP so we can continue to offer a low-barrier shelter for men in this community.”

The region said more information and updates will be provided once plans and agreements are finalized.