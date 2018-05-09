

CTV Kitchener





Abby Alliet has been giving her gifts to those less fortunate for the last three years.

Each year, the 10-year-old girl from New Dundee gives up her birthday gifts and brings them to The Roots and Wings Foundation in Mazatlán, Mexico, a daycare for the underprivileged.

“We went to visit it and realized that only 30 per cent of those kids even have running water at home,” she says.

Abby and her family bring the gifts to the daycare personally around the time of her birthday on Feb. 29. They also help teach the children English.

“When she arrived with all those boxes, it was like Christmas for those kids,” says Abby’s mom, Kinga Alliet.

Many of those gifts are toys. Some people have started donating things like pencil sharpeners, medical supplies and toothbrushes for next year’s drive – nine months in advance.

“It makes me feel happy that I’m actually doing something good for people,” Abby Alliet says.