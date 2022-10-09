New diabetes monitor detects glucose levels using breath

A next-generation diabetes monitor that analyses breath might soon mean no more needle pricks to check blood sugar levels.

Nathalia Nascimento, a postdoctoral researcher in the Cheriton School of Computer Science at the University of Waterloo, and a team of researchers are developing the new technology through a startup company called OrientaMED.

The device uses gas sensors to measure breath instantly then links to a program on a mobile device to give a readout.

“It’s about the size of a mobile phone and also has a detachable mouthpiece,” said Nascimento in a media release. “We’ve developed it through a series of prototypes and are getting set for clinical trials.”

The researchers first investigated the use of gas sensors to identify diseases through breath before focusing on diabetes specifically, stating that there is nothing of its kind in the field.

“There are many possible uses for the same technology,” explained Nascimento. “So many people are living with diabetes and have to go through an uncomfortable daily routine. Our product is hopefully going to make things a little easier.”

Nascimento and her team are now looking to form a partnership as they begin controlled human trials of the product before releasing to the public.

“We know it will take about six months to do the trials, then another six months to go through the regulatory review process,” she said. “We’d realistically hope to be able to manufacture the device and start to get it into the world in the next year or so.”

The team has recently been involved in several startup contests and was recently the winner of the Waterloo-sponsored Concept 5k Challenge.

“It feels great to win the $5K competition, it has come at a very timely moment as we have our international patent due…to be able to be included in the Canadian startup environment is also great,” said Ph.D. candidate and team member Glaucia Melo dos Santos in a media release.

Along with Nascimento, the OrientaMED was founded by biotech researchers Jullia Moraes Nascimento and Rheyller Vargas.