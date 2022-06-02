New Democrat Laura Mae Lindo re-elected in Kitchener Centre

New Democrat incumbent Laura Mae Lindo has won the riding of Kitchener Centre, CTV News’ Decision Desk has declared.

Lindo, who serves as opposition critic for both Anti-Racism and Colleges and Universities, had 40.8 percent of the vote as of 9:59 p.m. with 45 out of 63 polls reporting.

She defeats Progressive Conservative Jim Schmidt, Liberal Kelly Steiss and Green Mayne Mak.

Prior to her election, Lindo worked as Director of Diversity and Equity at Wilfrid Laurier University.