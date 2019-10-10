KITCHENER - Alleged psychological harm is the reason behind new charges laid against the man accused of killing Laurier's former dean of students in a crash.

Leanne Holland Brown was walking with another woman on Central Street in Waterloo when she was struck by a car outside of MacGregor Senior Public School.

Holland Brown was airlifted to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

A Cambridge man, 57-year-old Ronald Rees, was charged with dangerous and impaired driving.

Now, his lawyer, Burnie Cummins, confirms that police have laid more charges related to the other woman, Jennifer Gillespie.

"(Rees is) very concerned about the nature of the proceedings. It has caused tremendous trauma to him and his family and it's not forgotten that a life has been lost and families are suffering," Cummins says.

"We're very concerned about the wellbeing of everybody that's been affected by this."

In court on Thursday, the Crown claimed that Gillespie faces "psychological harm" from the crash.

As a result, Rees is now charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm to her.

The accused man's preliminary hearing is scheduled for December.

Wilfrid Laurier University says that, because the matter is before the courts, they will not be commenting.