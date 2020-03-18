KITCHENER -- A woman in her 40s is the latest person in Brant County to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

The province confirmed the case on its website on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman contracted the virus while travelling in Mexico.

She is now in self-isolation.

It's the first confirmed case in the area after Brant County Public Health announced it was dealing with 25 presumed positive cases that were awaiting laboratory confirmation.

That was on Monday.

The Public Health unit said at the time that the cases are not a cluster: all are reportedly related to travel.

The lab results were expected in the days following, but it's not clear whether Wednesday's case is one of the 25 presumed cases.