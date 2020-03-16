KITCHENER -- Brant County’s Health Unit has announced they are handling 25 cases of the novel coronavirus in the county and Brantford.

Officials stressed in the statement released Monday that the cases have not been lab confirmed and are considered probable based on the province’s new criteria for symptoms.

The cases are also not a cluster, all related to travel in a number of different countries, and are in a variety of ages, according to officials.

The health unit says individuals are following proper measures as if they were confirmed cases,.

The lab results are expected within a few days.

As of Monday night, Brant County had no lab-confirmed cases.