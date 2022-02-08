Nearly 16K patients in Waterloo Wellington waiting for procedures amid COVID-19 delays

Nearly 16,000 people are waiting for surgeries and procedures in Waterloo Wellington after the pandemic forced hospitals to pause non-emergent services.

An update from Waterloo Wellington hospitals said wait lists were already a challenge before the Omicron wave forced hospitals to scale back services while they cared for COVID-19 patients. A total of 15,937 patients are currently waiting for a procedure. The hospital update said 56 per cent of those patients need cataract procedures.

“We do know that patients who are waiting for surgeries and procedures are very anxious to receive care, and this certainly weighs heavy on our minds,” Lee Fairclough, regional COVID-19 lead and president or St. Mary’s General Hospital, said in the release. “Patients are sharing their frustrations with us, and many are fearful or angry at the current circumstances. So many sacrifices have been made throughout the pandemic by everyone— ones that continue to be made. Regional hospitals are doing everything we can to prepare for the gradual ramp up of surgeries and procedures across our hospitals. We are working very hard to bring patients back in for care, as quickly and as safely as we can.”

Here's a breakdown of backlogged cases at local hospitals, not including endoscopy procedures:

Cambridge Memorial Hospital - 1,922 (1,337 are cataract day-surgery patients)

Grand River Hospital - 2,254

Groves Memorial Community Hospital – 176

Guelph General Hospital - 4,095 (2,400 are cataract day-surgery patients)

St. Mary’s General Hospital - 7,490 (5,286 are cataract day-surgery patients)

“Strong vaccination rates and continued adherence to public health measures locally have resulted in the decline of COVID-19 cases in hospitals,” the update said. “However, Omicron continues to have an impact on both patients and staff, and patients that are in our care often remain very sick requiring longer stays.”

There are currently seven ICU beds available across Waterloo Wellington hospitals. The report also shows a shortage of 13 medical/surgical beds.

Here is a further breakdown of data about COVID-19 patients: