Musicians take the stage for Grand River Hospital's fundraiser

The Grand River Hospital Foundation's "Care Never Stops" campaign continued in to Saturday with some big name performers.

The free concert beside the hospital saw local musicians like the Ian Richards Project, Indigenous artist DJ Shub, and the Strumbellas take the stage in the Sun Life parking lot.

"My family is prepared to match all the donations that are made this evening," Ian Richards said on stage. "Every monthly donation. Every annual donation for the next three years, because I believe in my heart that we have to have the best healthcare system in the world."

The foundation announced they had already raised $232 million of their $258 million goal. Donations can be made online at 258m.ca.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic was also at the Saturday concert and says the campaign is all about supporting the future of the community.

"We all know that the hospital is such an important amenity," said Vrbanovic. "We're all going to use it at different stages in our lives. We want to make sure that we have top-notch, world-class healthcare right here in Waterloo region to serve the 630,000 plus people we have.

"[We're} a community that's growing and will continue to grow to over a million people over the next 30 years."

A drone show high above King and Union Streets capped off the night of entertainment.

The campaign continues Sunday with a free car show and 50-50 draw at Graffiti Market in Kitchener. Proceeds will support kids' cancer care at Grand River Hospital.