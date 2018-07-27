Featured
Municipal election: Waterloo candidates
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 12:10PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 27, 2018 2:24PM EDT
2018 Waterloo Municipal Election Candidates
Mayoral candidates:
- Dave Jaworsky *
- Kelly Steiss
- Chris Kolednik
Regional Chair:
- Jan d’Ailly
- Robert Karl Deutschmann
- Karen Redman
- Jay Aissa
Regional council:
- Bob Oberholtzer
- Jim Erb
- Jane Mitchell *
- Sean Strickland *
- Beisan Zubi
Council
Ward 1:
- Sandra Hanmer
- Adam McCarthy
- Robert Parent
- Xia (Leia) Lei
- Rainer Neufeld
Ward 2:
- Royce Bodaly
- Janice Moore
- Xin Tan
- John Arthur McCarthy
Ward 3:
- Angela Vieth *
- Kim Eckel
Ward 4:
- Diane Freeman *
- Liangan Yin
Ward 5:
- Jen Vasic
- Mark Whaley *
Ward 6:
- Jeff Henry *
- William Hodgins
- Oliver Campbell
Ward 7:
- Devon McKenzie
- Rami Said
- Tenille Bonoguore
- Carol Parsons
- Elizabeth Sproule
Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustees:
- Melanie Van Alphen *
- Jeanne Gravelle *
Waterloo Region District School Board trustees:
- Samir Alazzam
- Matthew Donovan
- Kathleen Woodcock *
- Zhengwei Bai
- Scott Piatkowski
- Jason Erb
- Martha Kozub
- Carol Millar *
- John Hendry
Conseiller, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde pour représenter la Ville de Waterloo et le Canton de Wilmot (French Public) (Nomination filed with the City of London Clerk):
- Denis Trudel
Conseiller, Conseil Scolaire de district catholique Centre-Sud pour représenter la Ville de Waterloo et les Cantons de Wellesley et de Woolwich (French Separate) (Nomination filed with the City of Kitchener Clerk):
- Dorothée Petit-Pas
* denotes incumbents