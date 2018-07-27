2018 Waterloo Municipal Election Candidates

 

Mayoral candidates:

  • Dave Jaworsky *
  • Kelly Steiss
  • Chris Kolednik

Regional Chair:

  • Jan d’Ailly
  • Robert Karl Deutschmann
  • Karen Redman
  • Jay Aissa

Regional council:

  • Bob Oberholtzer
  • Jim Erb
  • Jane Mitchell *
  • Sean Strickland *
  • Beisan Zubi

 

Council

Ward 1:

  • Sandra Hanmer
  • Adam McCarthy
  • Robert Parent
  • Xia (Leia) Lei
  • Rainer Neufeld

Ward 2:

  • Royce Bodaly
  • Janice Moore
  • Xin Tan
  • John Arthur McCarthy

Ward 3:

  • Angela Vieth *
  • Kim Eckel

Ward 4:

  • Diane Freeman *
  • Liangan Yin

Ward 5:

  • Jen Vasic
  • Mark Whaley *

Ward 6:

  • Jeff Henry *
  • William Hodgins
  • Oliver Campbell

Ward 7:

  • Devon McKenzie
  • Rami Said
  • Tenille Bonoguore
  • Carol Parsons
  • Elizabeth Sproule

 

Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustees:

  • Melanie Van Alphen *
  • Jeanne Gravelle *

Waterloo Region District School Board trustees:

  • Samir Alazzam
  • Matthew Donovan
  • Kathleen Woodcock *
  • Zhengwei Bai
  • Scott Piatkowski
  • Jason Erb
  • Martha Kozub
  • Carol Millar *
  • John Hendry

Conseiller, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde pour représenter la Ville de Waterloo et le Canton de Wilmot (French Public) (Nomination filed with the City of London Clerk):

  • Denis Trudel

Conseiller, Conseil Scolaire de district catholique Centre-Sud pour représenter la Ville de Waterloo et les Cantons de Wellesley et de Woolwich (French Separate) (Nomination filed with the City of Kitchener Clerk):

  • Dorothée Petit-Pas

* denotes incumbents