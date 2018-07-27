

CTV Kitchener





2018 Waterloo Municipal Election Candidates

Mayoral candidates:

Dave Jaworsky *

Kelly Steiss

Chris Kolednik

Regional Chair:

Jan d’Ailly

Robert Karl Deutschmann

Karen Redman

Jay Aissa

Regional council:

Bob Oberholtzer

Jim Erb

Jane Mitchell *

Sean Strickland *

Beisan Zubi

Council

Ward 1:

Sandra Hanmer

Adam McCarthy

Robert Parent

Xia (Leia) Lei

Rainer Neufeld

Ward 2:

Royce Bodaly

Janice Moore

Xin Tan

John Arthur McCarthy

Ward 3:

Angela Vieth *

Kim Eckel

Ward 4:

Diane Freeman *

Liangan Yin

Ward 5:

Jen Vasic

Mark Whaley *

Ward 6:

Jeff Henry *

William Hodgins

Oliver Campbell

Ward 7:

Devon McKenzie

Rami Said

Tenille Bonoguore

Carol Parsons

Elizabeth Sproule

Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustees:

Melanie Van Alphen *

Jeanne Gravelle *

Waterloo Region District School Board trustees:

Samir Alazzam

Matthew Donovan

Kathleen Woodcock *

Zhengwei Bai

Scott Piatkowski

Jason Erb

Martha Kozub

Carol Millar *

John Hendry

Conseiller, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde pour représenter la Ville de Waterloo et le Canton de Wilmot (French Public) (Nomination filed with the City of London Clerk):

Denis Trudel

Conseiller, Conseil Scolaire de district catholique Centre-Sud pour représenter la Ville de Waterloo et les Cantons de Wellesley et de Woolwich (French Separate) (Nomination filed with the City of Kitchener Clerk):

Dorothée Petit-Pas

* denotes incumbents