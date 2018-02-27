Featured
Multiple transport trucks catch fire in Woodstock
Multiple transport trucks caught fire in a parking lot on Athlone Avenue in Woodstock. (Woodstock Fire Department / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 27, 2018 7:24AM EST
Damage is expected to top $200,000 after multiple transport trucks caught fire in a parking lot.
The Woodstock Fire Department says it happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday in a lot on Athlone Avenue.
Information on the cause of the fire was not available.
No injuries were reported.