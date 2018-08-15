

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Park was packed with dozens of dogs and their families on Tuesday night to view the classic flick Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey.

People and their pups lounged under the stars in lawn chairs and doggie beds to watch the movie on the big screen.

There were local vendors, popcorn, ice cream, face painting, a photo booth, and dog events.

This was the third year for Complete K-9 Inc’s Movie in the Park.

All of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Taffy’s Canine Rescue and Rehabilitation.