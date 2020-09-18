KITCHENER -- Provincial police continue to investigate Friday’s fatal motorcycle crash in Brant County.

The motorcycle and a second vehicle collided around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Brant County Road 18 and No. 6 School Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle and a child were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“So far the investigation has revealed that the motorcyclist was travelling southbound on Brant County Road 18 when the operator [of the second vehicle] crossed over to the northbound lanes, colliding head-on with the SUV,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk.

OPP are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.