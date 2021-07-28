Advertisement
Motorcyclist dies after collision with horse and buggy: WRPS
Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021 11:05AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 28, 2021 1:05PM EDT
Share:
KITCHENER -- A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a horse and buggy in Woolwich Township on Wednesday.
Waterloo regional police tweeted about the incident on Church Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Shortly after 1 p.m. they sent an update, saying the motorcyclist has died of their injuries.
In the tweet, they said Church Street is closed between Arthur Street North and Duke Street.
RELATED IMAGES