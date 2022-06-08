Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Kitchener

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital Wednesday morning after a crash in Kitchener.

The collision happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Victoria Street North and Lackner Boulevard.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said a motorcycle and pickup truck were involved in the crash.

The motorcycle driver, a 22-year-old Kitchener man, was taken by air ambulance to a hospital outside the region.

Police said his injuries were serious but non-life threatening.

The closure caused delays for commuters Wednesday morning with barricades set up nearby intersections.

Police continue to investigate the collision and say charges are pending.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video is asked to called police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.