Motorcyclist airlifted after Cambridge crash

One person has been airlifted after a crash that has shut down a section of Hespeler Road in Cambridge.

In an email to CTV News, Waterloo regional police said the collision on Hespeler Road near Sheldon Drive involved a car and a motorcycle.

Emergency services were called around 1 p.m.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital with unspecified injuries, according to police.

As of 3 p.m., police said Hespeler Road is expected to be closed for a few more hours.