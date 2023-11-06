KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Motorcycle vandalized with hate-motivated writing: Police

    wrps

    Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged hate-motivated incident in the Township of North Dumfries.

    On Friday, Nov. 3 at around 6:20 p.m., police say someone parked their motorcycle in a parking lot on George Street North. They left the area and upon returning, discovered their motorcycle has been knocked over and damaged.

    Police say the damage included hate-motivated writing.

    No physical injuries were reported.

    The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News