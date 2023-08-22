Motorcycle crash, fire on Highway 85 sends rider to hospital

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a motorcycle rider was transported to hospital with minor injuries following a collision on Highway 7/8 at Fischer-Hallman Road.

In a post to social media Tuesday around 4:15 p.m., OPP said officers responded to a single-vehicle collision at 3 p.m. on the highway.

Just before 4 p.m., a spokesperson for the OPP told CTV News via email that cleanup is ongoing.

The right lane of the highway was closed for around an hour.

A photo shared by OPP of the incident shows a heavily charred motorcycle lying on its side.

The motorcycle is heavily damaged, with what appear to be scorch marks along the pavement. Vegetation at the side of the road has also been burned.

Officials did not say what the cause of the crash was, or how the fire started.