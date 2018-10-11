

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A woman has been charged in connection to the death of three-year-old Kaden Young.

Michelle Hanson, Young's mother, was charged with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

On Feb. 21, a minivan was driving southbound on 10th Line of Amaranth Township when it failed to stop at a road closure sign.

The vehicle was swept into the Grand River.

Kaden Young, a passenger in the van was lost in the fast-flowing water and drowned.

Thousands of people searched for the boy for weeks after the crash.

His body was recovered on April 21.

"It's really emotionally charged here in the community with regard to the whole event," said John Gibson, a Grand Valley resident.

A memorial remained in place on a bridge in nearby Waldemar with dozens of blue ribbons still tied to the rails.

Hanson, 35, was scheduled to appear in court in Orangeville on Nov. 6.

Police said in a statement that they would not comment on specific details of the allegations to protect the integrity of the court process.