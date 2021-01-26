KITCHENER -- A fire at a motel just east of Stratford has left one person seriously hurt.

Fire crews reported that they were responding to the fire just before 10:30 a.m., calling it a "working structure fire" on Forest Road in Perth East.

The Ontario Provincial Police shared a photo of the scene on Twitter, identifying the building as a motel.

"One person taken to local hospital with serious injuries," the post read in part.

Officials blocked off the area while emergency crews and investigators were on scene. It's not yet clear what caused the fire and officials have not shared a damage estimate.

This is a developing story. More to come.